Man Compares High-Rise Living With Colonies, Says No One Is Going To Check On You

A man's take on life in high-rise apartments has sparked a discussion about whether modern housing comes at the cost of strong community bonds. In a video shared on Instagram, a man identified as Abhay pointed towards a cluster of high-rise residential towers and compared them with traditional streets, colonies and neighbourhoods.

In the video, Abhay said that tall buildings and parks may look attractive, but people may not know the story behind them. He said that if someone dies on the same floor or faces a problem, even neighbours living next door or on the second floor may not come to help. He called this "the reality of society."

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Abhay then compared this with older neighbourhoods, where he said people are more likely to reach out when someone is facing hardship or difficult times. He said that in high-rise societies, people may only ask about someone if they know them personally, while others continue with their own lives.

He said that such places may be called societies, but people may not check on each other. According to him, everyone is busy with their own business.

Abhay concluded by saying that people living in slum areas, local areas or colonies may be happier than they realise. He said they may not know what life is really like inside these flats.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "So true."

Another user noted, "It is not like that."