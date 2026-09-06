Man Calls Life In Noida Too Expensive, Says Many Spend Entire Salary On Rent

The rising cost of living in major Indian cities has made many people think about whether better career opportunities are worth the higher housing expenses. A man living in Noida has now sparked a similar discussion by comparing his life in the NCR city with his hometown of Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Instagram, a man named Akhand shared a video in which he questioned whether moving to a metropolitan city for better career opportunities is always worth the financial trade-off.

In the video, Akhand is seen standing in front of high-rise buildings while discussing the differences between housing in Noida and Banda. He said that in Banda, people have small plots on which they build independent houses, allowing them to live in their own homes.

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Comparing this with Noida, he said that people are somehow surviving in tiny homes. He gave the example of a 2BHK flat, saying that it has two tiny rooms where people live.

Akhand acknowledged that Noida offers plenty of career opportunities, which attracts people to the city. However, he questioned whether the higher cost of living makes moving to the city worthwhile.

He said that some people earn Rs 25,000 a month and spend the entire Rs 25,000 on room rent. He also pointed out that the rooms are small and the rent is extremely high.

Akhand then urged people to think carefully before making decisions about moving to a bigger city. He said that people should decide selectively and carefully whether they want to live in such conditions while spending their entire salary or live well while saving some money.

He ended by pointing towards the buildings around him and saying that everywhere around him, it was just the same kind of buildings.