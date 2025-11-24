Advertisement
Man Becomes Hulk For Event, But Paint Mishap Leaves Him Stuck In Green For Days

The man, identified as Kane, used green fabric paint instead of makeup.

Representative image.

A British man in Spain's Benidorm painted himself green as he wanted to impersonate the Incredible Hulk, a Marvel superhero, for an event. But the struggle began when the paint wouldn't come off, leaving him stuck in his Hulk-like state for days, Metro.UK reported. The man, identified as Kane, used green fabric paint instead of makeup as he was preparing for a night out in Benidorm.

According to the media outlet, his friend Graham White, who documents life in the city for TikTok, filmed Kane painting his body with a brush and a smile on his face. But the fun turned into a nightmare when he started to remove the paint, which wouldn't happen. He was left scrubbing himself clean for days.

The incident has sparked a mix of laughter and concern on social media. Kane's mistake also serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of double-checking the contents of costume boxes.

Graham, 48, who hails from Middlesbrough, told What's the Jam, "It was 100% accidental. And it took three days to get most of it off. He had six baths and was in a steam room for ages - but the paint is still on his head and neck in places."

While commenting on Graham's video, one user said, "Lads is an absolute nutter but love it."

"Got six coats in Benidorm? Bit hot for that," another user said.

"IQ lower than his shoe size," another user wrote.

"He's funny, him what a character," a fourth stated.

Spain, Kane, Hulk
