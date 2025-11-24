2008 Global Financial Crisis Hoodie That Costs $180 Sells Out, Internet Calls It "Distressing"

A hoodie by a streetwear brand, Praying, has been labelled "extreme distressing" on social media for its print showing "2008 Global Financial Crisis", Business Insider reported. The hoodie, priced at $180, was sold out, as per its website.

The black hoodie features the phrase "2008 Global Financial Crisis" prominently displayed on the front, with the sleeves referencing the period of the Great Recession between December 2007 and June 2009. One user on X called it "extreme distressing hurt and mangled".

Praying's hoodie has become a symbol of the growing trend, where fashion brands capitalise on historical events, often sparking debate about the appropriateness of profiting from sensitive topics, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

The hoodie was recently seen on a National Basketball Association (NBA) player, Robert Dillingham. The Minnesota Timberwolves player was born in 2005, meaning he was just three years old in 2008.

The hoodie's popularity has become a topic of discussion on social media, sparking a debate about how different generations perceive historical events.

Older generations, such as millennials, who suffered during that time, likely remember the crisis. Meanwhile, the younger generations may have only learned about it in school and might not understand the gravitas of the situation.

The Great Recession of 2008

The financial crisis in 2008 was a global economic downturn triggered by the bursting of the US housing bubble, leading to significant financial losses, a soaring unemployment rate, and a prolonged economic downturn.

The crisis, stretching across both the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, led to the collapse of several major financial institutions, including Lehman Brothers. It required government bailouts to stabilise the financial system.

As per a federal inquiry, the crisis was an "avoidable disaster".

Social media reaction

"Why is bro wearing a sweatshirt of the 2008 Financial Crisis," one user wrote in the comment section of the post by Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Does that say 2008 global financial crisis? wtf does Rob possibly know about the Great Recession??" another wrote.

"This isn't fashion, it's just dumb," a third user said.

One user questioned if the hoodie was a statement on the current state of affairs in the US, and an indication of another financial crisis.