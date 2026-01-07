Study In Spain Without IELTS: Universities, Fees And Scholarship Options

Study In Spain Without IELTS: International students plann​ing to pursue higher education in Europe can consider Spain as a comparatively affordable and flexible study destination for the 2026-27 academic year. Several Spanish universities allow admission to English-taught programmes without mandatory IELTS scores, subject to institution-specific language requirements.

Spain has gradually emerged as a preferred option due to its internationally recognised universities, reasonable tuition fees and increasing number of English-medium courses across Bachelor's, Master's and PhD levels.

Can You Study In Spain Without IELTS?

Many Spanish universities do not require IELTS for admission to English-taught programmes. Instead, applicants may be allowed to submit alternative proof of English proficiency, such as:

Medium of Instruction (MOI) certificates indicating prior education in English

University-conducted interviews or internal language assessments

Other recognised English tests like TOEFL or Duolingo, depending on the programme

Language requirements vary across universities and faculties. Candidates must check official admission criteria before applying. For Spanish-taught programmes, proof of Spanish proficiency, such as DELE certification, is usually mandatory.

Why International Students Choose Spain

Spain combines academic quality with affordability and cultural exposure.

Established higher education system: Spain has over 70 public and private universities, many featured in global rankings.

Lower tuition costs: Public universities charge significantly less than institutions in the UK or the US.

English-taught programmes: Especially at postgraduate level, courses are available in business, engineering, data science and social sciences.

Student lifestyle: Spain offers student-friendly cities and a relatively lower cost of living compared to several Western European countries.

Universities Known To Accept IELTS Alternatives



Some institutions that may consider alternatives to IELTS for English-taught programmes include:

University of Salamanca

University of Valencia

Pablo de Olavide University

Universidad Antonio de Nebrija

Exemptions are usually granted if applicants have studied in English or meet other specified criteria. Meeting language requirements does not guarantee admission.

Scholarships and Funding Options



Spain primarily offers merit-based or partial funding rather than large-scale fully funded scholarships. Options include:

MAEC-AECID Scholarships for postgraduate and research programmes

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degrees (EMJMDs) may cover tuition, living expenses and travel

Fundación Carolina Scholarships for select postgraduate applicants

La Caixa Foundation grants and university-level merit scholarships

There is no single Spanish government scheme offering fully funded scholarships on a mass scale for international students.

Tuition Fees In Spain

Undergraduate programmes: approximately 750 EUR to 2,500 EUR per year at public universities

Master's and PhD programmes: around 900 EUR to 3,300 EUR per year

Private universities may charge higher fees.

With flexible English language requirements, internationally ranked institutions and affordable education costs, Spain remains a strong option for international students seeking European education opportunities in 2026-27.

While scholarships are competitive, eligible students have multiple pathways to study in Spain through verified and transparent routes.