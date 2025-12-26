This Little-Known Rule Is Letting Rs 30 Lakh plus Indians Work From Europe Legally

Spain has launched a new Digital Nomad Visa that allows high-earning Indian professionals to live and work in the country for up to five years, marking a significant expansion in the global landscape for remote workers.

This visa is specifically tailored for remote professionals with substantial incomes who want to base themselves in Spain while continuing to work for clients or companies outside the country. For Indian citizens, the eligibility threshold is set high: individuals must earn over Rs 30 lakh annually, while couples must collectively make over Rs 40 lakh per year.

Sarthak Ahuja, an investment banking advisor and CFO, outlined the visa's key features in a LinkedIn post. "Now it's not just Bali and Thailand for remote work, people are evaluating Spain too," he wrote, referring to the growing trend of Indian professionals seeking long-term overseas work-from-anywhere options.

To qualify for the Spanish Digital Nomad Visa, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Proof of Income: Income must exceed the defined threshold through ongoing employment or client contracts.

Remote Work: The work must be performed for a company or clients based outside Spain.

Experience: A minimum of three years of professional work experience is required.

Recent Work Engagement: Applicants must show that they have been working remotely for at least the last three months.

Documents: Required paperwork includes client or employer contracts, three months of bank statements, a police clearance certificate from Indian authorities, and international health insurance valid in Spain.

The visa application must be submitted at the Spanish consulate in India. The base application cost is approximately Rs 8,000, but including documentation, translation, insurance, and processing, total expenses can reach around Rs 1 lakh.

Approval timelines are relatively quick, typically around 30 days from the time of submission, according to Ahuja.

Spain joins a growing list of countries courting digital nomads, alongside Portugal, Croatia, and the UAE. The country offers an attractive mix of European infrastructure, relaxed lifestyle, and visa flexibility. Unlike short-term tourist visas often used by remote workers, this visa provides legal clarity and a potential path to longer-term residence.

With more Indian professionals opting for location independence especially post-pandemic, Spain's move is likely to draw significant interest from consultants, tech workers, freelancers, and founders looking to legally establish a European base without giving up their existing work setups.