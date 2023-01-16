"Shashi Thesaurus!" remarked a user.

ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence chatbot has become the latest fad online. Many users have been posting screenshots of their conversations with the bot. Some are bizarre while some are extremely funny. Students have also shown interest in the platform and it has also helped some finish their school assignments. As per the trends, people are not running out of questions to ask ChatGPT. Joining the same, a user asked the bot to write a leave of absence at work in "Shashi Tharoor" style. Noticing the bot's answer, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called it "hilarious."

Nishanth Vijayan took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his interaction with the bot. He asked the bot to "write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work, due to 'not feeling the vibes', in the style of Shashi Tharoor." Responding to the same, the bot said, "As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui."

The bot explains that the user wants to take the leave with a "heavy heart". "And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care," it continued.

"I know everyone's tired of ChatGPT screenshots, but this is legit GOLD," the user wrote in the caption.

This grabbed the attention of the Thiruvananthapuram MP and he said, "Hilarious. But I really can't see myself writing anything so jejune!"

Hilarious. But I really can't see myself writing anything so jejune! https://t.co/C7jFjX0tSo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 16, 2023

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed over two lakh views and three thousand likes.

Many people could not help but notice "Shashi Tharoor's style" and his use of the word "jejune". Jejune means "naive, simplistic, and superficial."

Another one said, "Hahahaha ! You have a competitor now."

"Amusing ! ChatGPT is' Gold 24 CARAT'" said another person.

"Sir please ensure that your tweets are embedded with a link to an online dictionary," added another user.

