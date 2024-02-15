'Kahi Baithi Hogi Woh...': Shashi Tharoor Marks Valentine's Day With 'Shayari'. See Post

Since being shared, Mr Tharoor's post has amassed more than 278,000 views.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is one of the widely followed politicians on X (formerly Twitter). From politics to personal opinions, the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram tweets about many subjects in the most articulate manner on the platform. But this time, on Valentine's Day, Mr Tharoor turned poet and shared a couplet to mark the occasion. His poetic expression, tweeted in Hindi, captured the essence of Valentine's Day, a time when people express their love and affection for one another.

"'Kahi baithi hogi woh meri zikr kar, muskara rahi hogi, yeh hichki shaam se yoon he toh nahi aa rahi hogi' (She must be sitting somewhere, smiling at me. These hiccups, happening since evening, are not without reason)," Mr Tharoor tweeted in Hindi. He also asked his followers to share their favourite shayaris (Couplet). "All of you, write your favourite shayaris (couplet)," he wrote.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, Mr Tharoor's post has amassed more than 278,000 views and over 5,000 likes. In the comments section, while some users shared their favourite couplet, others praised the minister for his shayari. "Waah Waah," wrote one user. "Very beautiful," said another.

Notably, Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. From grand surprises to getaways, people celebrate this day in different ways with their partners. For many, it is a day when they profess their love for someone and express their affection by sending flowers, cards or chocolates with messages of love. Valentine's Day is the culmination of Valentine's Week, during which each day is reserved for a particular way of expression of love.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, Valentine's Day has its origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which was held around mid-February. The festival celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rituals and pairing of women with men by lottery. The practice was banned by Pope Gelasius I in the fifth century and was replaced with Saint Valentine's Day. However, the celebration of February 14 as the day of romance did not start until about the 14th century.