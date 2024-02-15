Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Aerial Video Of Train Passing Through India's Largest Salt Lake

The video has accumulated more than 174,000 views.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw often shares fascinating pictures and videos of railway stations and trains across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. On Wednesday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a spectacular aerial video of a train cruising next to Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake. The video was taken by travel photographer Raj Mohan, according to the watermark on the clip.

"Scenic rail journey over India's largest inland salt lake," Mr Vaishnaw wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Scenic rail journey over India's largest inland salt lake.



📍Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ibiq9rwFWW — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 14, 2024

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 174,000 views and over 10,000 likes. In the comments section, while some users called the video mesmerising, others called it beautiful.

"Beautiful! We used to see such visuals n video earlier of Europe only! Now proud of having in our own nation!" wrote one user. "Picturesque and serene !" said another.

"Beautiful place to pass through," a third user expressed.

Sambhar Salt Lake is India's largest saline lake situated in east-central Rajasthan. It is a hidden gem for nature enthusiasts. Salt sheets, which from a distance resemble snow, often cover the lake's bed, which is usually dry in the hot months.

According to Britannica, the lake is traditionally said to have been created in the 6th century by the goddess Shakambari, a form of Durga, who was the consort of Shiva. The lake's salt supply was also worked by the Mughal dynasty and was later owned jointly by the Jaipur and Jodhpur princely states.

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw often shares such interesting videos and photos. Earlier, he shared various pictures of snowy and picturesque stations and asked X users to name the stations. His post collected several reactions for the scenic views.

Previously, the minister also shared another stunning video showing a train running through snow-covered tracks in Kashmir Valley. The clip showed the train making its way at a high speed as snowfall continued. Mr Vaishnaw shared the video with a caption in Hindi which when translated read, "Snowfall in the valleys of Kashmir!" He also mentioned that the scene was recorded at the Baramulla - Banihal section.