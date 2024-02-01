Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video Of Train Running Amidst Snowfall In Kashmir

The video has amassed more than 2 lakh views on X, formerly Twitter.

On Thursday, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Minister, posted a captivating video showcasing a train navigating through intense snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The minister mentioned that the train was operating in the Baramulla - Banihal section of the Union Territory.

Along with the video, the minister wrote, "Snowfall in the Kashmir valley."

See the video here:

The internet users loved the mesmerising video. A user commented, "Mesmerising beauty."

"Looks like Switzerland according to the pictures," another user commented.

"Snow Covered Train Ride in Kashmir, Train Journey Switzerland of India," the third user wrote.

"just needs better marketing than SWISS and ALPS," the fourth user commented.

The fifth user wrote, "Wow !! Seems It's in Switzerland!"

Meanwhile, recently the minister reacted after a video of a ticket checker thrashing passengers on the train went viral.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued a statement saying that there is "zero tolerance for such misconduct"

The incident took place on Barauni-Lucknow Express on Thursday. The viral video showed the TTE slapping the passenger repeatedly while asking him to stand up. It also showed him forcibly pulling the passenger's muffler and verbally abusing him for travelling without a ticket.

Reacting to the incident on Thursday, the Railway Minister said that there is zero tolerance for such misconduct. He also said that the TTE has been suspended