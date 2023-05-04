Shashi Tharoor Posts Thank You Tweet For Rajasthan Royals, Team Replies Using ChatGPT

Shashi Tharoor posted a photo of himself wearing Rajasthan Royals jersey.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared a thank you post on Twitter after receiving a jersey as gift from Indian premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals. Mr Tharoor shared photos of himself wearing the cricket jersey and the tweet went viral. But what attracted internet's attention is the team's reply. Rajasthan Royals used Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT to post a reply, given Mr Tharoor's eloquent English. The Congress leader often unleashes word-bombs on Twitter that very few people comprehend. But this time, Rajasthan Royals decided to take help of technology.

"Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I've got in return," Mr Tharoor said in his tweet.

Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I've got in return…. pic.twitter.com/EjdhonAkRY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 2, 2023

The IPL team took note of Mr Tharoor's post and replied to him using ChatGPT. The chatbot used sophisticated English in its reply.

"Dear esteemed Shashi Tharoor, it is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena. The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field," read RR's reply posted in the form of screenshot. The team added a heart emoji along with it.

The reply soon became a hit among Twitter users.

"Yo admin, I hope they're paying you well," commented one user. "Great job! Admin have all the fun!!!" tweeted another.

"Only ChatGPT could match his level of English!" a third user commented.