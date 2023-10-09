Mr Tharoor's post received a barrage of comments on social media.

A man asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI to write 'approved' in Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor's typical style.

"Sir, even ChatGPT recognises your unique style. It was a fun experiment which I used to draft approval to be given in an official email," a user named Devash wrote on X. He also shared a screenshot of the prompt and the result that ChatGPT came up with.

The prompt was, "How would Shashi Tharoor write 'approved' in his typical style?"

ChatGPT's response was, "Shashi Tharoor, known for his eloquent and sophisticated writing style, might express "approved" in a more ornate and nuanced manner. Here's how he might write it: "In due deference to the matter at hand, it is my esteemed privilege to affirm that the proposition in question has garnered the imprimatur of the relevant authorities, thereby conferring upon it the immeasurable distinction of having been formally endorsed and sanctioned."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor often has people reaching for their dictionaries with his use of long and obscure words. Reacting to the post, Mr Tharoor wrote, "Awful. Ask any bureaucrat who has sent me a file. I write 'approved'!"

See the post here:

Awful. Ask any bureaucrat who has sent me a file. I write “approved”! https://t.co/5RywDMiQfY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2023



The post has garnered over 3 lakh views on X. Mr Tharoor's post received a barrage of comments on social media.

A user wrote, "Even a large language model like GPT will start sweating trying to copy Tharoorian style."

"Awful. I expected you to point out a grammatical mistake in what chatGPT wrote," another user wrote on X.

The third user wrote, "What the AI has thrown up is a smoke screen of verbiage which is saying in simple terms that the advisors in the chain of hierarchy have endorsed it and the final sanctioning authority is approving based on the collective wisdom and jurisprudence. But legally who is responsible?"

Earlier, Mr Tharoor shared the difficulty of foreigners in pronouncing the name of his constituency Thiruvananthapuram and opined that the name of the capital city should have been Ananthapuri.

A recent viral video of South African cricket players struggling to pronounce the name of the Kerala capital persuaded the three-time Parliamentarian to come up with a post on his X handle in this regard the other day.

Barring some players, a majority of cricketers could be seen failing to pronounce the city name correctly in the brief video.