"Making Her Proud": Indian Woman Takes Mother On A Tour Of Meta Headquarters In California

A visit to the workplace became a special moment for an Indian woman and her mother when they spent a day together at Meta's headquarters in California. The visit gave the mother a chance to see where her daughter works and share in an important part of her professional journey.

Indian woman Sheel Sanghvi shared a video on Instagram documenting her mother's visit to Meta's headquarters in California.

At the beginning of the video, Sanghvi can be heard saying that she is taking her mother to visit the Meta headquarters in California that day.

The video shows the mother-daughter duo spending the day exploring the Meta headquarters together. Sanghvi's mother is first seen enjoying breakfast on the campus before walking around the premises with her daughter.

Watch Video Here:

The clip also captures several candid moments as the two explore different parts of the campus. They later sit down for lunch together before heading inside the office, where Sanghvi's mother gets a closer look at her daughter's workplace.

The visit focuses on the simple joy of sharing a professional milestone with a parent and the pride that comes with showing them a place connected to one's career.

Sharing the video, Sanghvi summed up the emotion behind the visit in a touching caption. She wrote that making her proud will forever be her biggest flex.

Social Media Reaction

The post has drawn several warm reactions from social media users, with many praising the wholesome moment between the mother and daughter.

One user commented, "This is so wholesome."

Another user noted, "This is so cute."

"Such a proud moment," added a third user.