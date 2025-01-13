Makar Sankranti 2025: Know The Importance Of Flying Kites During This Time Of The Year

Makar Sankranti 2025: Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival dedicated to the sun god, celebrates the arrival of spring, marking a significant shift in astronomical and agricultural cycles. Flying kites, savouring traditional sweets, and immersing in holy rivers are key elements of the festivities.

Makar Sankranti in 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the day are as follows:

Auspicious Period: From 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM

Optimal Time for Bathing and Donation: 9:03 AM to 10:48 AM

General Auspicious Timing: 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM

Significance Of Kite Flying

On this day, people fly multicoloured kites, practice charitable deeds, and bathe in holy rivers. The custom of flying kites on Makar Sankranti is said to have originated from ancient ideas that people should be exposed to sunlight. Exposure to the sun's rays aids in the recovery of skin diseases and winter-related disorders. However, as sunlight is a significant and quality source of vitamin D, it is thought to be good for health.

According to other beliefs, flying a kite is a way to express appreciation and gratitude to God.

Gujarat and Rajasthan have the largest kite-flying events in the country. Handmade kites are produced by people of these states several months ahead of the festival. Gujarat celebrates Makar Sankranti with a grand celebration known as the "International Kite Festival," which has been organised since 1989.

The festival is celebrated in large parts of the country around the same time. It is known as Pedda Panduga or Makara Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh, Makara Sankranti in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, Makara Chaula in Odisha, Til Sakraat or Dahi Chura in Bihar, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal, Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Haldi Kumkum in Maharashtra and Maghi Sankrant in Goa.



