Is Makar Sankranti 2025 On January 14 Or 15? Know The Correct Date

Makar Sankranti 2025: Makar Sankranti is an ancient Hindu festival that marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (known as Makara in Sanskrit). The traditional festival is closely associated with crop harvest, kite-flying, and cultural festivities. It also marks the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward, known as Uttarayan.

In different regions of India, this festival is known by various names, like Makara Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Maghi in Haryana and Punjab, and Poush Songkranti in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana. The festival holds different meanings in these regions.

Makar Sankranti 2025 date

The year's first festival will be celebrated around mid-January and the date is based on Drik Panchang, a renowned Hindu calendar. Celebrated with much fervour across the nation, the festival of Makar Sankranti falls on Tuesday, January 14 this year.

The Punya Kaal (auspicious period) will span a generous 8 hours and 43 minutes from 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM on January 14. This window offers the perfect time for traditional rituals, prayers, and offerings to the Sun God.

Meanwhile, the Maha Punya Kaal (special auspicious period), a concentrated hour of blessings will last from 9:03 am to 10:48 am on January 14.

Occasion Date and time Makar Sankranti 9:03 AM Makara Sankranti Punya Kala 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala 9:03 AM to 10:48 AM

Symbolism and spiritual significance

Beyond its astronomical roots, Makar Sankranti has a profound spiritual significance for people of India. The shift of the Sun symbolises a journey toward enlightenment and spiritual awakening. Devotees view this transition as an opportune moment to rid themselves of negativity, embracing positivity and divine blessings.

The day also symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair. The festival is a time for renewal, gratitude, and the celebration of life's bounties.

Popular foods on Makar Sankranti