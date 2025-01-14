Video: Amit Shah Flies Kite During Makar Sankranti Celebrations In Ahmedabad

Continuing his annual ritual, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew kites as part of Makar Sankranti celebrations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Mr Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and was seen enjoying flying a kite from the rooftop of a building at the Shantiniketan Society in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrate Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/NSZiLAkn5T — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Kite flying is a cherished tradition on Makar Sankranti, which is observed on January 14 every year across the country.

Mr Patel also shared a post on X, in which a crowd was seen atop nearby buildings to catch a glimpse of Mr Shah.

"Amit Shah celebrated Makar Sankranti with the locals at Shantiniketan Society in Memnagar, and extended best wishes to everyone on this festival," Mr Patel wrote on X.

"The members of the society decorated the society with beautiful and colourful kites and rangoli. Thanks to the members of the society for the warm welcome," he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Shah extended his greetings to the people.

"'Makar Sankranti' is a festival of unwavering faith in Indian culture and tradition. Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on this holy festival of energy, enthusiasm and progress," he wrote in Hindi on X.

On Makar Sankranti, devotees make offerings to Lord Surya. This marks the sun's transit to the Makara rashi (Capricorn) - the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

The festival is known by various names across India, including Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Bihu in Assam, while in Gujarat, it is celebrated as Uttarayan.