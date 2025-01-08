Makar Sankranti 2025: Exploring Its History, Significance, And Festive Traditions

Makar Sankranti is one of the important festivals in India, which is dedicated to the Sun God and marks the end of winter. Also known as the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun into Makara Rashi (Capricorn constellation or zodiac). Makar Sankranti 2025 is on Tuesday, January 14th. It heralds the start of longer days, and the Sun moves northward, which is why this period is known as Uttarayan and is considered very auspicious. Makar Sankranti is celebrated according to the lunar calendar, so it falls almost on the same day every year.

Historically, Makar Sankranti has deep roots in ancient Indian traditions. It's associated with agricultural cycles and the harvest season, reflecting the profound connection between humans and the natural world. The festival is also linked to mythological stories, such as the victory of Lord Vishnu over the demon Sankarasura.

The significance of Makar Sankranti extends beyond its astronomical and mythological aspects. It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair. The festival is a time for renewal, gratitude, and the celebration of life's bounties.

Festive traditions vary across India, but common practices include:

Kite Flying: A popular pastime, especially in Gujarat and Rajasthan, symbolising the release of negativity and the welcome of positivity.

Holy Dips: Many people take a dip in sacred rivers like the Ganges, believed to purify the soul.

Feasting and Sharing: Families gather to enjoy traditional delicacies like tilgul (sesame seeds and jaggery sweets), khichdi, and pongal.

Bonfires: Bonfires are lit to symbolise the burning of negativity and the welcoming of warmth.

Charity and Giving: People donate to the needy and offer prayers to the Sun god, Surya.

Makar Sankranti is a vibrant celebration of life, unity, and the blessings of nature. It fosters a sense of community and reinforces the values of gratitude, compassion, and joy.