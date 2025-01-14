Watch: Man Serves 465 Dishes To Host Daughter, Son-In-Law For Makar Sankranti

A businessman from Yanam, Puducherry, Satya Bhaskar and his family celebrated Makar Sankranti by hosting his son-in-law and daughter and serving 465 dishes.

A video, which is now viral, shows the businessman hosting his son-in-law and daughter and serving the dishes. The son-in-law was emotional and wiping his tears as his father garlanded him.

The family celebrated Bhogi, the first day of Pongal, by throwing a 200-foot-long garland of Pidaka, dried Cow dung cake, into the Bhogi fire.

