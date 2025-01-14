Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Watch: Man Serves 465 Dishes To Host Daughter, Son-In-Law For Makar Sankranti

A video, which is now viral, shows the businessman hosting his son-in-law and daughter and serving the dishes.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Watch: Man Serves 465 Dishes To Host Daughter, Son-In-Law For Makar Sankranti
The son-in-law was emotional and wiping his tears as his father garlanded him.

A businessman from Yanam, Puducherry, Satya Bhaskar and his family celebrated Makar Sankranti by hosting his son-in-law and daughter and serving 465 dishes.

A video, which is now viral, shows the businessman hosting his son-in-law and daughter and serving the dishes. The son-in-law was emotional and wiping his tears as his father garlanded him.  

The family celebrated Bhogi, the first day of Pongal, by throwing a 200-foot-long garland of Pidaka, dried Cow dung cake, into the Bhogi fire.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Makar Sankaranti 2025, Yanam, Makar Sankranti
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.