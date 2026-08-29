'Luxury Or Compromise?' Woman Pays Rs 29,000 Rent For Semi-Furnished Noida Flat

While rents are steadily increasing across Delhi-NCR, a woman has caught social media's attention after sharing a glimpse of her rental home in Noida and the plethora of amenities she was receiving while paying a modest rent of Rs 29,000. In an Instagram video titled, "Real cost of Noida society life," the woman named Tanu Bhardwaj showcased her flat, its surroundings and the facilities available within the residential society.

Bhardwaj posed the critical question that tenants often wonder when considering renting a property in Noida. "Rs 29,000 Rent: Luxury or compromise? Is Rs 29K rent in Noida enough for a premium lifestyle, or do you still have to make compromises on this budget? Let's do a reality check!" Bhardwaj captioned the video.

Bhardwaj started the home tour by showcasing her semi-furnished apartment's balcony view, introducing her living situation and highlighting facilities like a park and gym.

"This view cost me a full Rs 29,000. How? Let me tell you. Living in Noida with a budget of Rs 29,000, what exactly do you get in a residential society?" said Bhardwaj, who revealed she was residing in Amrapali Heartbeat City.

"In my flat, I got a semi-furnished setup, modular kitchen, chimney, RO water purifier, geyser, ceiling fans and exhaust fans, along with society amenities like parking, a park, gym, swimming pool, yoga hall and party hall. Getting all of this for Rs 29,000, is it worth it or not?"

Check The Clip Here:

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While Bhardwaj's experience highlighted the perks of living in apartments, another Noida resident recently offered a starkly different take, comparing living in the high-rises to chawls, the low-cost, multi-storeyed residential societies often found in Mumbai.

"Flat life reality 3 luxury flats = modern chawls? High-rise reality, nobody talks about flat life. Welcome to “luxury” high-rise life where normal chawls have water lines, and here we have lift lines," the flat owner said in the video, adding: "One tower. 175 flats. Only 2 lifts. And guess what? 1 lift works 12 hours, then the other takes the shift," the resident said.

"This is not luxury, this is vertical chawl life with premium maintenance. If you also want unlimited waiting plus a little bit of daily depression, then welcome to high-rise living!”