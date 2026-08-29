Ex-UK Doctor Praises Indian Healthcare After Getting Medicine For Sick Husband At 10 PM: 'It's A Blessing'

An ex-NHS doctor in the UK has caught social media's attention after appreciating the easy access to medicines in India, especially at night. In an Instagram video, Dr Deepanjali Sharma compared her experience in India to the UK and other Western countries, where more often than not, seeking healthcare and medicines is a long, meandering process.

In the video, Sharma can be seen driving late at night to get medicines and injections for her husband, who is also a doctor and had suddenly fallen ill. Sharma detailed that her husband developed a headache before experiencing repeated vomiting.

"Right now it's 10:00 PM, and my husband, who is also a doctor, is sick right now. He had a slight headache since the evening, and then he started vomiting back-to-back," said Sharma.

"So, I'm heading out to get some medications and IV injections for him. And it is in moments like these that I realise it is such a blessing to be in India," she added.

Sharma said if she were in the UK right now, or any other country, she would have to wait in line for the medicine, despite being a doctor.

"It's possible that in the emergency department, which stays so overloaded, my husband wouldn't have received immediate assistance right away. And you don't get over-the-counter medications there for me, being a doctor and certified clinical practitioner, to just pick up medicines for my husband," she said.

"So, to anyone who thinks that moving abroad is all hunky-dory and a bed of roses, it's not. There are many struggles. Things that we take for granted in India present themselves as struggles over there. So never, ever feel like living in India is a disadvantage. It just depends on how you use your situation, and yeah, that's about it."

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Sharma highlighted that it was easy to criticise the rough sides of the country, but it was also important to highlight when a country functions optimally.

"It's always very easy to look at the not-so-good aspects of our own country, India, without realising how moving and living abroad is not a bed of roses either! There are definitely loads of things that need improvement in our country, but we shouldn't forget no country offers a 100/100 best-case-scenario experience to us!" Sharma captioned the accompanying video.

"This is just me appreciating some things I enjoy as a privilege of being an Indian (and I agree not everyone may be as privileged as I am to enjoy those benefits in my country), but hey, I am just sharing my situation and story with you all," she added.