Luxury Brand Hermes Raises Eyebrows With Rs 10,400 Single Paper Envelope

There are several envelope designs available on the website.

Hermes International, the French luxury design house, is currently offering a single paper envelope for approximately $125 (Rs 10,411). This envelope, crafted in France, is not only reusable but also delicately wrapped in silk. It is part of Hermes' collection of high-end stationery, which includes items such as notebooks and pens. Opinions of the people on the envelope vary, with some considering it overpriced while others view it as a symbol of status.

"Wrapped in silk, reusable, and coming in two different sizes (A4 and A5), this keepsake can be sent as a special invitation or even a declaration of love. A long-lasting way to turn your records into beautiful memories," reads the description on the Hermes site.

According to The New York Post, there are several envelope designs, with Hermes telling customers that "the patterns and the colors of your product will be a surprise." Hermes also sells various pricey paperweights, including the 7.5-inch Samarcande model for $2,950.

"In 2011, the knight from the Samarcande chess set became a paperweight, iconic of the House," the description on the US Hermes site reads. "This season, it has been reinvented in bronze-an alloy requiring transformation by the heat of fire-and in a slightly larger format. The delicately patinated edges emphasize the density of the material."

The NY Post reported that in November, TikToker created a viral video with an enthusiastic review of these extravagant products.

"How are you keeping your papers from flying away without a Hermes mushroom paperweight?" The comedian Benton McClintock wondered about the $1,350 item as he made his way through the hoity-toity home array online.

"I thought the mushroom was a stool at first, thinking damn, that's expensive for a stool; no way, that's how much a paperweight is," one commenter emphasized.

Hermes International, a famous luxury brand, has been known for luzury products since 1837. It started in Paris as a workshop making harnesses but soon gained a reputation for its excellent leather goods. The brand became known for its top-notch craftsmanship and use of the best materials in items like saddles, handbags, and luggage.