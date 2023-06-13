LinkedIn User Shares How Swiggy Agent Walked 3 km To Deliver Food, Helps Him Get A Job

He has a degree in Electrical and Communication Engineering

Needless to say, food delivery apps have made people's lives easier. While customers get hot cooked meals at their doorsteps, delivery executives have to brave extreme weather conditions and heavy traffic to deliver food on time. In these harsh conditions, sometimes, customers' unfriendly behaviour adds to their stress.

However, a heartwarming story has surfaced online wherein a LinkedIn user helped a food delivery guy to find a better job. Priyanshi Chandel, Marketing Manager at tech company Flash, shared the story of a hungry and broke Swiggy delivery agent who came to her house with an ice cream order. When the delivery was late by 30-40 minutes, Ms. Chandel asked him the reason for the delay.

While handing over the food parcel, Sahil Singh narrated his ordeal to the customer and said that he walked 3 km to reach her flat because he was left with no money or vehicle. He added that he had a degree in Electrical and Communication Engineering, and had previously worked with Byju's and Ninjacart. However, the 30-year-old moved back to his home in Jammu after losing his job during the pandemic.

The delivery guy told her, ''Madam, I did not have a scooty or any transport to travel, I walked 3 km with your order. I am absolutely out of money and it's because of my flatmate who took the last of my money with which I charge my Yulu and has put me in -235 debt. I have nothing left to pay my landlord. You might think am just bluffing, but I am a fully educated ECE grad, I used to work at Ninjacart, BYJU'S before I went home to Jammu during covid. Even for this order delivery, I'll only get 20-25 rupees, and I'll have to take another delivery before 12, or else they will send me for delivery somewhere far, and I don't have a bike.

I have not eaten for a week, just drinking water and tea to get by. I am not asking for anything, please if you can find me a job, I used to make 25k before, I am 30 years old, my parents are getting old and I can't keep asking for money from them.''

Ms. Chandel then asked LinkedIn users to help him find a job and uploaded images of his email address, mark sheets, certificates, and documents.

"If someone has any openings for an office boy, admin work, customer support, etc, please help a fellow out!" she appealed to internet users.

Many people stepped up to help him. While some got his Yulu bike recharged, others had food delivered to his place.

Later, Ms. Chandel, in an update, shared that the delivery guy got a job. "He got a job!!! Thanks to everyone who came forward, y'all are awesome," she said.