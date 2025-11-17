After Mehbooba Mufti, Congress Leader Links Delhi Blast To "Injustice" In J&K

A Congress leader has now linked the Red Fort car blast in Delhi to Kashmir after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti triggered a political firestorm with her remarks. Congress leader Husain Dalwai said the explosion that killed 15 people and injured over 20 was likely a repercussion for the "injustice" being done in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another controversial insinuation, he questioned why bomb blasts happen during elections. On November 10, a blast ripped through a car which stopped at a red signal on a jam-packed road near the Red Fort, just a day before the Bihar assembly election results.

"Why are there bomb attacks around elections? This should be probed. This could also be the repercussion for the injustice in Jammu and Kashmir," Dalwai said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hit out at Dalwai, calling his remark a "pure vote bank politics".

"These allegations are as hopeless as when Congress was in power, and they said that Pakistan was not involved in the Mumbai terror attack. They said it was an RSS conspiracy. This is the trajectory of the Congress party. They always issue such hopeless and bizarre remarks. And they do that because they believe it will pander to their vote-bank," he said.

He also cited senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's "home-grown terrorists" remark, saying, "Even P Chidambaram, who was the Home Minister of the country, has said there could be the involvement of home-grown terrorists in this."

Last week, in a post on X, Chidambaram questioned what kind of circumstances "turn Indian citizens - even educated persons - into terrorists".

"I have maintained before and after the Pahalgam terror attack that there are two kinds of terrorists -- foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and home-grown terrorists. I said so in Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor. I was mocked and trolled for the reference to home-grown terrorists," his post read.

"However, I must say that the government observed a discreet silence because the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too. The point of this tweet is we should ask ourselves what the circumstances are that turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists," he added.

On Sunday, Mufti criticised the Centre over the security crackdown after the blast. "You told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort," she said, sparking a huge political row.

Dalwai also said the government should also probe "the role of the RSS."

"The way the RSS functions, I want to ask if the government will probe into the role of the RSS," said Congress leader Husain Dalwai.

Responding to the Congress leader's remark, Sangit Ragi - the author of the book 'RSS & Gandhi, The Idea Of India' - said, "This is a vile allegation, and it's ridiculous. This allegation has no substance. RSS has been working in the Kashmir valley, but it has nothing to do with any kind of divisive politics over there. It is only engaged in social welfare programmes".