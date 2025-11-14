IIT Patna Invites Applications For Director, Salary Rs 2.25 Lakh

The Ministry of Education has released a notification inviting applications for the appointment of director at Indian Institute of

Technology (IIT) Patna. The director of an IIT is the academic and administrative head of the Institution.

Eligibility

Eligible candidates having a minimum of five years administrative experience and leadership qualities to head an Institute of National importance can apply for the post. The candidate/person should be a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of Engineering.

In exceptional cases, candidates with Science, Mathematics or Management degrees may be considered.

The applicant must also have an outstanding academic record throughout and a minimum of 10 years teaching

experience as a Professor in a reputed Engineering or Technology institute or university and should

have guided PhD students.

Candidates below the age of 60 years on the last date of receipt of the applications will be preferred. The appointment will be made on contractual basis for a period of five years or till the attainment of 70 years of age.

Salary

The post carries a fixed pay of Rs 2,25,000 which will be revised every month.

Application process

Interested candidates may apply giving their detailed resume in the prescribed format. They must bring out research, teaching, industry-academia collaborations and administrative achievements, along with a two page justification in support of their candidature, a two page vision statement for the institution and contact details of at least two distinguished individuals well acquainted with their work.

The application typed in the prescribed format along with enclosures may be sent to The Under Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. Candidates can check the official website for complete details.