IIT Student Dies By "Suicide", Police Recover Phones, Laptop

A student slit his wrist and jumped from the seventh floor of the hostel building within the IIT Patna campus in Bihar, police said. The student was idenitifed as Rahul Lavari, a Hyderabad native who was in the third year of the Computer Science and Mathematics at the institute.

After Lavari jumped from the building, students and the college administration admitted him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. Police is now investigating the matter, questing the student's friends in the hostel and college. The police recovered Lavari's mobile phones, laptop and other belongings and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed investigation. The motive behind the alleged suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained.

Danapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) II, Pankaj Kumar Mishra told ANI, "Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but further investigations are ongoing. The FSL team has collected blood samples from the incident site, and some WhatsApp chats have also been accessed."