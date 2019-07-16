'Let's Share Some #KhakiSwag,' Says Mumbai Police After #SareeTwitter

Mumbai Police's tweet on #KhakiTwitter is being widely appreciated online.

Mumbai Police is widely regarded to be excellent at their social media game. While their Twitter feed is full of funny memes and witty warnings, they never miss the chance to take advantage to topical trends. So as #SareeTwitter trended on the microblogging website on Monday and Tuesday, Mumbai Police gave the hashtag their own twist and tweeted about #KhakiTwitter.

This morning, Mumbai Police shared a tweet on their khaki-coloured uniforms - and it included a shout-out to all their "police friends across the country."

"Let's share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter," wrote Mumbai Police, sharing a picture of cop in the trademark khaki police uniform that is worn in most parts of India.

Khaki has its own charm, doesn't it? #KhakiTwitter



A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let's share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier' pic.twitter.com/Lr2OU97o7Z — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2019

Their tweet collected over 500 'likes' and a ton of comments in a matter of minutes.

Men in #khaki with their own charm. Keep going, the Mumbai respects you. — jaydeepk (@jaydeepkam) July 16, 2019

Khaki police uniforms have been used since the days of the British rule in India. First introduced in 1848, it was retained after independence.

