"Let's Share Some #KhakiSwag," Says Mumbai Police After #SareeTwitter

"Let's share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter," wrote Mumbai Police

Offbeat | | Updated: July 16, 2019 13:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Let's Share Some #KhakiSwag,' Says Mumbai Police After #SareeTwitter

Mumbai Police's tweet on #KhakiTwitter is being widely appreciated online.


Mumbai Police is widely regarded to be excellent at their social media game. While their Twitter feed is full of funny memes and witty warnings, they never miss the chance to take advantage to topical trends. So as #SareeTwitter trended on the microblogging website on Monday and Tuesday, Mumbai Police gave the hashtag their own twist and tweeted about #KhakiTwitter.

This morning, Mumbai Police shared a tweet on their khaki-coloured uniforms - and it included a shout-out to all their "police friends across the country."

"Let's share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter," wrote Mumbai Police, sharing a picture of cop in the trademark khaki police uniform that is worn in most parts of India.

Their tweet collected over 500 'likes' and a ton of comments in a matter of minutes.

Khaki police uniforms have been used since the days of the British rule in India. First introduced in 1848, it was retained after independence.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

mumbai policekhaki twitterkhaki uniform

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Garima AbrolMumbaiKarnataka CrisisPakistan AirspaceLunar EclipseLive TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimeRealme XAmazon SaleLunar EclipsePrime Day

................................ Advertisement ................................