Women Are Sharing Their Favourite Pics For #SareeTwitter

Meera Chopra joined #SareeTwitter with a post on her favourite sarees.

On Monday, many were pleasantly surprised to see the hashtag #SareeTwitter trending on the microblogging website. By Tuesday morning, the site had been flooded with posts from people sharing their favourite saree pics using the hashtag. As #SareeTwitter and #SareeSwag continue to trend, celebrities and politicians have also joined the fun and are sharing their own pics in their favourite sarees. Take a look:

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi shared not one, but four photos that show her in the traditional garment

Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag :) pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019

"Here comes a trend I can completely relate to!" wrote BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitterpic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019

Actress-politician Nagma also praised the versatility of the saree while sharing a picture which shows her wearing a beautiful yellow one.

Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitterpic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019

There were many, many more entries to #SareeTwitter too

I have countless Saree pics I just realised..so #SareeTwitter can go on .... pic.twitter.com/FUuhgSr5H6 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) July 14, 2019

Can't let #sareetwitter pass without sharing my favs ♥️ pic.twitter.com/KqSnR1FrS9 — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 15, 2019

#SareeTwitter the only fashion trend which will never fade or die. The Evergreen #saree. pic.twitter.com/uaML7xLmRs — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 15, 2019

The saree is a very popular attire in Sri Lanka too. And the best example of how much Sri Lankan women love the artistry of our handloom weavers. Here with my musician friend Soundarie David Rodrigo . #SareeTwitterpic.twitter.com/bFU2HxpW7F — Nirupama Menon Rao, निरुपमा राउ, بینظیر (@NMenonRao) July 16, 2019

Have you tweeted your favourite saree pic yet?

