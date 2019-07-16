Women Are Sharing Their Favourite Pics For #SareeTwitter

Take a look at some of the #SareeTwitter posts that have taken over the microblogging website

Offbeat | | Updated: July 16, 2019 11:27 IST
Meera Chopra joined #SareeTwitter with a post on her favourite sarees.


On Monday, many were pleasantly surprised to see the hashtag #SareeTwitter trending on the microblogging website. By Tuesday morning, the site had been flooded with posts from people sharing their favourite saree pics using the hashtag. As #SareeTwitter and #SareeSwag continue to trend, celebrities and politicians have also joined the fun and are sharing their own pics in their favourite sarees. Take a look:

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi shared not one, but four photos that show her in the traditional garment

 "Here comes a trend I can completely relate to!" wrote BJP leader Nupur Sharma  

Actress-politician Nagma also praised the versatility of the saree while sharing a picture which shows her wearing a beautiful yellow one.

There were many, many more entries to #SareeTwitter too

Have you tweeted your favourite saree pic yet?

