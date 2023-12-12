Kolkata Man Designs Creative 11-Page Deck For Job At Swiggy, Internet Impressed

He also tagged Devanshi Dhingra, assistant manager at Swiggy in his post.

Most working professionals looking for new jobs spend hours perfecting their resumes and job applications from the language to the font used, showcasing one's credentials needs work. To stand out, they draft interesting and creative job pitches that often attract the recruiter's attention. Recently, a man from Kolkata designed a rather quirky application for the post of copywriter at the food delivery app Swiggy. Rohit Sethia prepared a pitch consisting of 11 pages enlisting hilarious reasons as to why he is the perfect candidate for the job. He also tagged Devanshi Dhingra, assistant manager at Swiggy in his post.

''Hi, Swiggy! Devanshi Dhingra. saw your post that you're hiring copywriters. here are some of the many reasons why you should consider me! looking forward to hearing from you guys!,'' he wrote on LinkedIn.

''Copywriter hungry for Swiggy! Hi Swiggy, saw your post about hiring copywriters. Hungry for my skills? See my deck,'' the first page read. He started the pitch by saying that he doesn't follow Zomato but later added that he now follows it for competition purposes. He further described himself as funny, and an aspiring stand-up comedian, who keeps up to date with all internet trends.

See the post here:

The unique job application has gone viral with more than 2300 'likes' and over 200 comments since being shared. LinkedIn users loved the creative ad and hoped that he would get the job. One person wrote, ''Dude! Just perfect. Swiggy grabs him before Zomato steps into the scene.''

''Hahaha, that's on a different level. Swiggy, you're going to have a tough time rejecting this guy, and not to forget the consequence,'' another commented.

A third said, ''Creativity at its best,'' while a fourth added, ''OMG. This was something insane can't stop laughing and to be honest I learned from this that you have to sell yourself first to sell things to your customers.''

A fifth stated, ''It is really interesting, Brother Rohit Sethia. Swiggy is aware of how funny you are. Additionally, I would appreciate the opportunity to stand out from hundreds of applicants. I hope that most people will follow your example after your post has gone viral.''

His efforts paid off as his deck caught Ms Dhingra's attention who replied, ''Someone knew how to stand out from hundreds of applicants. We have heard you Rohit and we'll get back to you.''