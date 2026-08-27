Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-534 Results Announced With Rs 1 Crore Jackpot

Kerala State Lottery: The Kerala Lottery Sthree-Sakthi SS-534 draw was held on Tuesday (Aug 25) with a lucky winner walking away with a jackpot worth Rs 1 crore. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, and the results were published on the official website of the State Lotteries Department. The draw's main appeal is the Rs 1 crore first prize. The reward structure also includes a few more categories, giving competitors more chances to win.

Established in 1967, Kerala State Lotteries are operated by the Government of Kerala. The lottery draw results are eagerly awaited by thousands of participants across the state and outside Kerala. The results determine the winning tickets for the different prize categories, including the bumper prize, second prize, third prize and other lower-tier prizes.

Who Won The Lottery?

Ticket number SE 974999 from the Ernakulam district of Kerala won the first prize worth Rs 1 Crore. The bumper lottery for the SS-534 draw was unveiled around 3 PM.

Here is the list of winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery Sthree-Sakthi SS-534 lucky draw:

Lucky number SE 974999 won the first prize worth Rs 1 crore.

Lucky number SL 541135 won the second prize worth Rs 30 lakh, while SK 838192 won the third prize worth Rs 5 lakh.

Ticket numbers ending with the following numbers won the fourth prize worth Rs 5,000: 1238, 1800, 1866, 2047, 2137, 2524, 3039, 3613, 4302, 4424, 4995, 6663, 6965, 6967,7045, 7097, 7942, 8415, 8561.

The subsequent winning lucky numbers managed to win cash prizes worth Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.

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The winners are requested to match the numbers with their tickets thoroughly and surrender it within 90 days to be eligible for the lottery prize.

"The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 90 days," the government advised the winners.