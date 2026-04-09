Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Lottery Result 2026 For Class 1 Admission Out, Check Here

KVS Lottery Result 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the lottery results for admission to Class 1 for the 2026-27 academic session in some states. The admission list for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be released on April 10, 2026, due to ongoing elections. Parents who submitted applications on behalf of their children can check the results on the official website, admission.kvs.gov.in.

After the release of the KVS selection list for 2026-27, parents must complete the admission formalities, including fee payment and document verification, within the deadline.

Admission Criteria For Balvatika Classes Explained

For admission to Balvatika classes in Kendriya Vidyalayas, children must be between 3 and 6 years of age as of March 31, 2026.

Balvatika-1: 3 to 4 years

Balvatika-2: 4 to 5 years

Balvatika-3: 5 to 6 years

KVS Admission 2026-27: Schedule

1st Provisional List (Balvatika): April 8, 2026

1st Provisional List (Class 1): April 9, 2026

2nd Provisional List: April 16, 2026

3rd Provisional List: April 21, 2026

Offline Registration (if required): April 22 to April 26, 2026

Admissions for Balvatika and Class 2 onwards: April 15 to April 20, 2026

Last Date for Admissions (except Class 11): June 30, 2026

How To Check KVS Lottery Result 2026

Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the "Admissions 2026-27" section

Select "Balvatika Provisional Selection List 2026" or "Lottery Result 2026"

Choose the relevant region and school

Download the PDF and search using the registration number

KVS Lottery Result 2026: Documents Required For Admission

Parents must carry the following documents at the time of admission confirmation:

Copy of the online registration form

Birth certificate of the child

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/BPL/SGC/Disability), if applicable

Proof of residence (for RTE applicants)

Aadhaar card of the child

Medical or blood group report

Failure to submit the required documents within the given timeline may lead to cancellation of the seat, which will then be offered to waitlisted candidates.

Parents are advised to regularly check the official KVS website for region-wise updates and further instructions related to the admission process.