KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 To Be Out Today, Check Selection List And Admission Schedule

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the Balvatika admission lottery result on Wednesday. Once declared, parents and guardians can check admission status by visiting the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The admission cycle for KVS has been clearly scheduled, and parents should keep track of key dates to avoid missing deadlines.

Online registration for Balvatika and Class 1 will take place from March 20 to April 2, 2026. The first provisional list for Balvatika will be released on April 8, 2026, followed by the Class 1 list on April 9, 2026 (or April 10 in some states).

The second and third provisional lists are scheduled for April 16 and April 21, 2026, respectively. If required, offline registration will be conducted from April 22 to April 26, 2026. Admissions for Balvatika and Class 2 onwards will be held between April 15 and April 20, 2026. The final deadline for admissions, except for Class 11, is June 30, 2026.

The registration process for Balvatika was conducted between March 20 to April 2, 2026.

Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official KVS website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the relevant state and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Step 3: Click on the "Admissions 2026-27" tab on the homepage.

Step 4: Select the link labeled "Balvatika Provisional Selection List 2026" or "Lottery Result 2026."

Step 5: Choose the specific KV region and school name from the dropdown menu.

Step 6: The provisional list will open as a PDF file (use Ctrl+F to search for your child's registration number).

The documents required for admission include a copy of the online registration form, a date of birth certificate, and relevant category certificates such as SC, ST, OBC-NCL, BPL, EWS, SGC, or disability certificate. Applicants must also provide proof of residence (for RTE candidates), the candidate's Aadhaar card, and a blood report.

Additionally, for uniformed Defence employees, a certificate of retirement is required, along with a service certificate indicating transfers in the last seven years. Parents and guardian are advised to check the official website for update.