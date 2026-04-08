Kendriya Vidyalaya Balvatika Lottery Provisional Result Out, Here's How To Check

KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 OUT: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the provisional lottery result for Balvatika admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Parents who registered their children can now check the selection list through the official websites, kvsangathan.nic.in and admission.kvs.gov.in.

The provisional list includes both selected candidates and waitlisted applicants. Admission for shortlisted students will be finalised by the respective Kendriya Vidyalayas after document verification.

The results have been declared only for selected regions so far. For states such as Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam, the Balvatika and Class 1 lottery results will be announced on April 10. Meanwhile, the provisional list for Class 1 admissions is scheduled to be released on April 9.

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Admission Schedule And Key Dates

The admission process began with online registrations held between March 20 and April 2.

The second and third provisional lists will be published on April 16 and April 21, respectively. If seats remain vacant, offline registrations will be conducted from April 22 to April 26. Admissions for Balvatika and Class 2 onwards will be carried out between April 15 and April 20, while the final deadline for completing admissions (except Class 11) is June 30, 2026.

How To Check KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026

Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the "Admissions 2026-27" section

Select the link for "Balvatika Provisional Selection List 2026" or "Lottery Result 2026"

Choose the relevant region and school

Download the PDF and search using the registration number

Documents Required For Admission

Parents must carry the necessary documents at the time of admission confirmation. These include:

Copy of the online registration form

Birth certificate of the child

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/BPL/SGC/Disability), if applicable

Proof of residence (for RTE applicants)

Aadhaar card of the candidate

Medical or blood group report

Parents are advised to regularly check the official KVS website for region-wise updates and further admission instructions.