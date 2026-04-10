Job Applicant Left 'Broken' After Interviewers Mock Qualifications: 'Lost All Confidence'

A highly anticipated opportunity for a full-time researcher position at a museum turned into a traumatic experience for a job seeker when the interviewers mocked the individual. After breezing through the extensive initial screening process and receiving positive feedback, the applicant arrived at the final interview, only to be bullied by the panel that severely shattered their confidence. In a now-viral social media post, the job seeker detailed how the experience had left them broken and feeling infantilised despite their qualified background.

"I had a very important interview lined up yesterday for a full-time researcher position for a set museum project. I was referred to this position by my then internship supervisor, who is an external partner for this project and who believed this position was in line with my education and skillset," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

To prepare for the interview, the candidate read the project plan and familiarised themselves with the tasks whilst reading multiple sources from the project. However, during the interview, the panel members started questioning the candidate if they had what it takes to be an 'art historian'.

"He even said "Well, I AM an art historian, I'll see based on your answers if you are one" this completely derailed me. They asked if I knew certain basic skills, and I was so baffled I didn't really know what to say anymore."

Troubled by the line of questioning, the candidate attempted to turn the interview in another direction, only to be scoffed at and almost laughed at by the interviewers.

"I left this interview completely broken. I have 7 years of education, and I even interned at this same museum before which went very well. Now I feel like an infant who interviewed for the position of CEO. Is this simply a tactic to test people's resilience or was this plain rude?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users encouraged the applicant not to lose heart, whilst condemning the unprofessional conduct of the interviewers.

"Someone's ego is gigantic and this is the only joy they get in a day. Don't let it derail you or steal your confidence," said one user, while another added: "If that's how they talk to candidates, imagine how they treat coworkers."

A third commented: "They wanted to break you. The more you think about it, the more they win. Take a deep breath, forget about them and move on."

A fourth said: "I also went through similar experiences recently, so I know how you feel. I am not a confident person, either, but I find it important to know your worth to protect your confidence, otherwise it will affect your subsequent interviews."