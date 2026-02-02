Japanese Volleyball Player's Accidental Serve Hits Judge, His Sliding Apology Goes Viral

A small moment at a sports event has turned into a big lesson about saying sorry. A short action on the court has made many people smile and talk online. The 1.87-meter-tall opposite hitter has gone viral on social media for demonstrating a heartfelt apology.

The 26-year-old was competing in a halftime serving challenge at a volleyball all-star event in Kobe, western Japan, when his left-handed serve went wide and hit a female judge squarely in the back, leaving him visibly horrified.

Nishida went sliding towards the female judge to apologise. People are appreciating the gesture of the player.

Nishida reacted immediately and in a unique way. He bowed his head in apology and slid across the court on his stomach. He then knelt down and repeatedly bowed, offering further apologies, which the woman reciprocated with a bow of her own.

Watch Video Here:

japanese volleyball player makes the most genuine apology after accidentally hitting someone with his serve pic.twitter.com/YlfLtLnupY — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 1, 2026

Beyond the global spotlight, Nishida led his team to a 3-0 victory and bagged the tournament MVP award, according to AbemaTV.

The video of the 26-year-old's unusual apology has been viewed over 8.5 million times on X in less than 24 hours and has captured the hearts of social media users.

The caption of the post reads, "Japanese volleyball player makes the most genuine apology after accidentally hitting someone with his serve."

Reacting to it social media appreciated the gesture of the volleyball player. One user commented, "The Japanese do not play either their apologies. So humble and respectful."

Another user noted, "Culture teaches respect before self."