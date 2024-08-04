Investor Says ₹25 LPA Salary Is ''Nothing In Today's Age'', Sparks Viral Debate

The post shared just two days ago, has ignited a firestorm of discussion online

Sourav Dutta, an investor, recently sparked a controversy by claiming that a ₹25 lakhs per annum salary is "nothing" in today's age. Notably, he made this statement while discussing current tech salaries and asking if they were distorting the market.

''25 LPA salary in today's age is nothing. Even a software engineer gets more than this. Are tech salaries distorting the market?'', Mr Dutta wrote on X. His tweet comes at a time when there is a widespread discussion on the internet about stagnant salaries in the IT industry.

25 LPA salary in today's age is nothing.



Even a 3-5 year experience software engineer gets more than this.



Are tech salaries distorting the market? — Sourav Dutta (@Dutta_Souravd) August 2, 2024

The post shared just two days ago, has ignited a firestorm of discussion online, with several reactions and comments. His claim was met with disagreement from many, including those who have been in the industry for 10 years and still earn around ₹25 LPA.

One user wrote, ''Who are 3-5 year techies ? I know many IT guys/girls , they earn 20-25 LPA after 10 years of experience. May be few startups offer such a high package to new guys but not big tech.''

Mr. Dutta responded by saying that salaries have increased and ₹30 LPA is now common for 5 years of experience.

Another commented, ''It's not common; only some guys have this offer, those are switching frequently.'' A third added, ''Since COVID, salaries have inflated, and you see the mass layoffs and restructuring because cos have realized the situation post-COVID, and then people are falling into the reality.''

''It is very uncommon. What stats do you have to support your claim?'', a fourth asked.

This is not the first time Mr Dutta has faced backlash for his comments. Earlier, he shared another controversial opinion on net worth and wealth classification. In June, he shared a comprehensive table of wealth categories based on net worth. For him, people with ₹10 lakh of liquid net worth are ''poor'', while individuals with a liquid net worth of ₹50 lakh are ''lower middle class.''

People with Rs 1 crore of liquid net worth would fall in the ''rich'' category, according to him, while a high individual (HNI) would have liquid assets worth ₹10 crore or more.