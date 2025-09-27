"Worked Till 1AM, Got 0% Hike": Techie's Story Sparks Outrage Online

A recent Reddit post by an Indian tech professional has triggered a wave of online discussions about workplace transparency, trust in management, and fair compensation. The employee, who began working as a fresher in 2021 with a starting package of Rs 13 LPA, claimed to have been misled by their manager despite consistent performance over four years.

According to the post by user @Mission-Toe5712, the job involved working in a European time zone, with official hours from 11 AM to 8 PM. However, the employee was routinely asked to work until 1 AM IST, stretching beyond expected hours. Though these late-night shifts were eventually reassigned after the employee raised concerns, the real issue lay in the career progression.

By the fourth year of employment, the employee had expected a promotion, especially after assurances from the manager. Instead, they received no raise, no RSUs (Restricted Stock Units), and remained at a package of Rs 5 LPA, while peers in similar roles had progressed to Rs 18 LPA with additional benefits.

The manager reportedly cited company uncertainty due to advancements in AI as the reason for holding off on promotions and rewards. However, the Reddit user claimed that only a few employees were given promotions and RSUs worth up to $10,000, while others were left behind.

The post was headlined with a strong message: "Got deceived by manager, learnt a hard lesson to never trust managers again."

The story has sparked a conversation on social media platforms around employee retention, bias in reward systems, and the need for transparent HR practices.

"Switch... without drama. Prepare, take offers, then offer on offer and resign quietly without showing signs of revenge, anger, betrayal, or disappointment," commented a user.

"If he has not given you anything but only peanuts for three years, he has made up his mind and is mentally ready for your switch or eventual lay-off if that situation ever arises. You have been deemed the low performer in his opinion. Now, your turn," wrote another user.

"No matter how much work you do, it will never be enough. Respect your time and avoid overtime like the plague. "You will make great friends in your career, but time will teach you how to find the good ones. As a rule of thumb, never trust a word anyone in the management says unless it's in writing (even then, always check for ambiguity and fine print)," commented a third user.