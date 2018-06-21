Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Celebrates International Yoga Day 2018

"I've shown world's top leaders like US President, Chinese President, Russian President, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Hon PM @narendramodi with their country flags," wrote Mr Pattnaik, a Padma Shri Awardee, on Twitter about 2 hours ago, sharing a picture of his impressive artwork.
My SandArt on #InternationalYogaDay2018 with message "yoga for harmony and peace" at Puri beach, Odisha. I've shown world's top leaders like US President, Chinese President, Russian President, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Hon PM @narendramodi with their country flags. pic.twitter.com/NHDBCP0zVH- Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 21, 2018
About 5 tons of sand was used to complete the sculpture, as students of his sand art institution joined with him to work on it, reports ANI. The sand sculpture has been created at the Puri beach in Odisha.
"I appeal the World leaders to unite and work for World Peace through Yoga," said Sudarsan Pattnaik.
Since being shared online, the sculpture for Yoga Day has received over 700 'likes' and over 200 'retweets'.
Beautiful- Anant Sharma(@imAnant96) June 21, 2018
Yoga for international peace and harmony!! #InternationalYogaDay2018https://t.co/uDsj6Og1uq- Yogendra S Bundela (@YSBundela) June 21, 2018
Proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly 2014, June 21 was officially declared the International Day of Yoga by the UN that year. Since then, every year on June 21, people around the world come together to practice various yoga asanas (postures) and pranayamas (breathing exercises).
