Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Celebrates International Yoga Day 2018

International Yoga Day 2018: The sand sculpture has been created on Puri Beach.

My SandArt on #InternationalYogaDay2018 with message "yoga for harmony and peace" at Puri beach, Odisha. I've shown world's top leaders like US President, Chinese President, Russian President, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Hon PM @narendramodi with their country flags. pic.twitter.com/NHDBCP0zVH - Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 21, 2018

Beautiful - Anant Sharma(@imAnant96) June 21, 2018

Yoga for international peace and harmony!! #InternationalYogaDay2018https://t.co/uDsj6Og1uq - Yogendra S Bundela (@YSBundela) June 21, 2018

As the International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture to honour this initiative. The theme for this year's yoga day is "Yoga for Peace." Keeping this in mind, the sand sculpture was created with the message "yoga for peace and harmony." The sculpture, 20-feet-tall, features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders like USA President Donald Trump, China President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un."I've shown world's top leaders like US President, Chinese President, Russian President, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Hon PM @narendramodi with their country flags," wrote Mr Pattnaik, a Padma Shri Awardee, on Twitter about 2 hours ago, sharing a picture of his impressive artwork.About 5 tons of sand was used to complete the sculpture, as students of his sand art institution joined with him to work on it, reports ANI. The sand sculpture has been created at the Puri beach in Odisha."I appeal the World leaders to unite and work for World Peace through Yoga," said Sudarsan Pattnaik.Since being shared online, the sculpture for Yoga Day has received over 700 'likes' and over 200 'retweets'.Proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly 2014, June 21 was officially declared the International Day of Yoga by the UN that year. Since then, every year on June 21, people around the world come together to practice various yoga asanas (postures) and pranayamas (breathing exercises). Want to know more about yoga? Here are 5 unusual yoga trends you can try out.Click for more trending news