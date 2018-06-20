International Yoga Day 2018: 5 Unusual Yoga Trends

Over the past few years, however, yoga has been influenced by some rather unusual fitness fads. Sometimes interesting, sometimes bizarre, these unusual yoga trends are definitely worth learning more about.
Here are 5 unusual yoga trends you may not have heard of before this:
Goat Yoga
"Goat Yoga," which is usually practiced on farms, involves Nigerian Dwarf goats -- miniature goats of West African origin -- roaming about as yogis practice their exercise routines. Strange as it may seem, it's definitely a stress-buster. "You can't really be upset when you're around a bunch of baby goats climbing around and being silly," says one yoga enthusiast who took a class.
Polga or Pole Yoga
What happens when you combine the strength of yoga with the athleticism of a pole dancer? Well, you get Polga or Pole Yoga. It's a fitness fad that was demonstrated wondefully by Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez.
Doga or Dog Yoga
Doga, or Dog yoga, as the name suggests combines stretching and massages for dogs and their humans. Sure, it may be a little hard to get your four-legged friend to focus but some believe doga improves the bond between dogs and their humans. And there's no doubt it will reduce your stress, as well. So, roll out an additional yoga mat for your pampered pooch!
Paddleboard/Surfboard Yoga
Yoga on a paddleboard or surfboard forces practitioners to engage their core muscles to remain steady while on their boards and moving through a series of Yoga asanas.
Tantrum Yoga
This may be our favourite kind of yoga on this list. Tantrum yoga - as its name suggests - encourages its practitioners to scream and shout their way to better health. Students are encouraged to release their stress by throwing a temper tantrum. The aim is they will be laughing and relaxed by the end of the class. (Err, okay!)
