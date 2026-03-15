Instead Of Divorce, Thai Woman Tries To Lease Cheating Husband To Mistress For Rs 85,000 A Month

A bizarre marital dispute in Thailand has gone viral after a wife allegedly offered to "rent out" her cheating husband to his mistress for 30,000 baht (about Rs 85,000) a month instead of divorcing him. The unusual story surfaced on the TV show Hone-Krasae, hosted by Kanchai Kamnerdloy. During the programme, the wife, identified as Khun Kwang, revealed that her husband, a police officer, had been having a long-term affair and had even moved into the other woman's apartment.

According to a report in the local news website Khaosod, Kwang said she and her husband had been together since university and got married when she was 21. Now 31, she shares an eight-year-old child with the 35-year-old officer. She said their marriage appeared stable until mid-2025, when she noticed a mysterious woman following her husband online and viewing her social media posts. Soon after, his behaviour changed and he began coming home late and started avoiding her calls.

The situation escalated when he returned home one night at 1 am and declared he wanted to leave the family, saying he had already given everything --house, car, and debts-- to his wife and child. Though he briefly returned to the family after she confronted him, Kwang later discovered the affair had continued.

"At that time, I was confused and shocked about what it was, but I didn't ask or talk about anything. We went to bed separately. But because of my suspicions, I decided to hire a private investigator to check on my husband's behavior, paying 10,000 baht per day. I agreed to pay, even though the investigator said it might not be resolved in one day. However, I provided crucial information, and in just one day, I received an important clue when the investigator reported that my husband had gone to a residence in the Ramkhamhaeng area," said Khun.

Khun rushed to the house, only to find her husband had left. She then called him and issued a firm ultimatum to him: return home for a face-to-face talk, or she would come up to the location to sort it out herself. He eventually agreed to come back, citing the other woman's refusal to end their affair and alleged threats of self-harm if he cut ties.

After confronting the situation, Khun said the other woman admitted she knew the man was already married with children. However, when Khun raised the issue of the family's debts and asked whether she would be willing to take responsibility if the couple separated, the woman refused and told the husband and wife to resolve the matter themselves.

Following this, the husband returned to the family home, and life appeared to return to normal for a while. However, the situation resurfaced one night when he woke up visibly agitated and restless and confessed to Khun that he still missed the other woman.

"One night, my husband woke up suddenly, saying he missed her and couldn't break up with her. He was agitated and restless. So I got up and talked to him that night, telling him to call the other woman. I listened to their conversation for an hour. He asked if she was still waiting for her and said she'd stopped everything. That's when I realized he'd been giving false hope to the other woman; they hadn't truly broken up," the wife added.

In response, she proposed an unusual arrangement: the mistress could live with him if she paid 30,000 baht a month, treating it like "rent" for the husband, but she refused to grant a divorce. The mistress reportedly agreed, saying money was not an issue, but the husband rejected the idea.

The wife has since filed a lawsuit against the mistress. However, legal expert Pat Anusorn Asurapong clarified that such a "husband-lease agreement" has no legal standing in Thailand because it violates public order and the country's monogamy laws.