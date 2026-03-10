"Love Not A Crime": Kerala Minister Who May Lose Post Over Infidelity Row

Kerala transport minister KB Ganesh Kumar may have to step down weeks before the Assembly polls as the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government tackles the challenge arising out of serious allegations Kumar's wife has levelled against him.

Local media reports said Chief Minister Vijayan may ask the Kerala Congress (B) leader to resign as minister to counter the political attacks by the Congress-led United Democratic Front ahead of polls.

Bindhu Menon, the estranged wife of the 60-year-old minister, has accused him of infidelity and claimed that she caught him in an inappropriate situation with another woman at their home. She has also said she called up the Chief Minister's daughter, Veena, and told her about the incident, putting the state government in a spot.

Who Is KB Ganesh Kumar

Kumar is a five-time MLA from Pathanapuram in Kollam district and has won the seat five times in a row. He is the chairperson of Kerala Congress (B), a breakaway faction of the KJ George-led Kerala Congress. The party was founded by Kumar's father, late R Balakrishna Pillai, who served as a state minister, MP and MLA during his long political career. Earlier in the UDF, the Kerala Congress (B) is now in the LDF camp, and Kumar is its lone MLA, who also bagged a ministerial berth.

What His Wife Has Said

Bindhu Menon, Kumar's wife, has said marital problems emerged a few years after their 2014 wedding, but worsened after Kumar became minister in 2023. She has said she recently caught Kumar with a woman in their bedroom. She started taking photographs when members of Kumar's staff tried to snatch her phone.

"I lost control emotionally, but I did not assault anyone or use abusive language," she said, accusing the minister of claiming that she was mentally unstable.

Bindhu Menon said police refused to intervene in the matter. She said she did not intend to harm Kumar or the LDF government.

The Minister's Clarification

Amid the chatter in political circles, Kumar said the Opposition was targeting his personal life for political mileage.

"Whether the allegations are true or not, they are personal matters, and no one else should interfere," he said, adding that he has never behaved indecently with any woman. "Love is not a crime. Everyone experiences love. It will continue," he said. Kumar said he has never been corrupt, and the people of his constituency won't believe such accusations.

A Deja Vu Moment

Incidentally, Kumar was forced to resign as a minister in the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government back in 2013 after his first wife, Yamini Thankachy, accused him of physical abuse and infidelity. A doctor by profession, Yamini accused Kumar, a former actor who acted in over 100 Malayalam movies, of assault and wrote to the then Chief Minister Chandy, seeking action.

Back then, Kumar had said Yamini was blackmailing him and alleged a political conspiracy. "I want a detailed investigation by an impartial authority. I am innocent, Yamini wants my money... she beat me up."

Opposition Latches On To Issue

The Congress-led UDF, which had drawn fire after sexual assault allegations against former Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, has now targeted LDF over Kumar.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, VD Satheesan, said, "If the wife of a minister does not get justice, which woman in Kerala will get it? The chief minister has to answer this."

"He claims to be a champion of women's safety. I remember the moment he sat holding a cup with a slogan supporting women's safety. Those were just PR exercises," he said.

CPM general secretary MA Baby said party leaders in Kerala will respond to the issue appropriately.