Instant Karma: Burglar Hits His Head, Drops Cash Register While Fleeing "Karma hit him when he hit his head on the stand."

The burglar robbed a donut shop in Florida.



The Port St. Lucie Police Department said an officer passing by Dixie Cream Donuts at 11:37 pm Sunday noticed that the front door of the shop had been smashed and the light post knocked over, reports



Surveillance cameras at the shop revealed that a burglar had used a hammer to smash the front door and enter the shop. He tried to leave the shop with a cash box, the cash register and a bag.



Footage shows him hitting his head on the door and a magazine stand, causing him to drop the cash register on his way out of the store. The police did not specify how much cash he managed to get away with.



"Karma hit him when he hit his head on the stand," said Master Sgt. Frank Sabol.



Watch the video below:





The video collected a number of angry as well as gloating comments.



"Wrong type of dough smart guy," jokes one commenter. "Love the dose of instant karma in the end. Can't wait till he's caught," writes another.













