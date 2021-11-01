Watch: A Cow Turns The Tables On Man Harassing Dog

A cow was filmed attacking a man who was harassing a stray dog.

A disturbing video of a man harassing a dog took an unexpected turn when a cow turned the tables on him. Footage that has been widely shared online shows the man repeatedly pulling the dog up by its neck as the animal yelped and whined in pain. The man, dressed in a checked shirt and trousers, kept harassing the dog even as it howled miserably. Suddenly, however, he was interrupted by a cow barging into the scene. The cow was filmed pushing the helpless dog away from the man. Then, before he could react, the cow began attacking the man in what many on the Internet termed the perfect example of "instant karma".

In the video, the cow was seen mauling the man, pushing him to the ground where he rolled around helplessly for a few seconds before the video cut off.

The footage was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who captioned it simply "Karma".

Since being posted on the microblogging platform, the video has collected over 1.2 lakh views and nearly 3,000 'retweets'.

Many in the comments section criticised not just the man abusing the dog but also the person who filmed the whole thing without trying to help the animal

That cow is better than that person taking pic???? — Pr ???????? (@PrTox) October 31, 2021

the man recording it — Nutty (@nuttybums) October 31, 2021

An animal understood another animal pain.. when people standing around can't do anything.. — Sharanbasav M Mannapur (@MannapurM) October 31, 2021

Others called it an act of instant karma

I like this version. Instant Karma.



Quick. Reciprocal. Painful. https://t.co/qiEd2ggxL7 — Thinking Hearts (@ThinkingHearts) October 31, 2021

Instant Karma ???? — Kalidas Kamath???????? (@kamath_kalidas) October 31, 2021

