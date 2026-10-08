IndiGo Passengers Stand, Pass Food In Aisle, Video Sparks Safety Debate

A video showing passengers standing in the aisle of an IndiGo flight, moving between seats and passing food to relatives has sparked a debate on social media. Some users compared the scene inside the aircraft to a "local train". The video was posted on Instagram by user Neeraj Priyanka Choudhary and was reportedly recorded during an IndiGo flight from Krabi in Thailand to New Delhi.

In the video, several passengers seated in the front rows can be seen standing in the aisle, leaning over their seats and speaking to relatives seated further behind. Some passengers also appear to be carrying food between rows and handing it to others. Two cabin crew members can be seen moving through the area and asking passengers to return to their seats. However, according to Choudhary, some passengers continued to move around and talk despite repeated instructions.

He said passengers occupying rows 1 to 5 were talking loudly, moving around the cabin and sharing food. He also claimed that the seatbelt sign had been switched on because of turbulence while some passengers continued to stand and move around.

"Chaotic scenes on my flight. A group in rows 1–5 kept shouting, passing food around and ignoring repeated instructions from the cabin crew, disturbing everyone around them. Basic civic sense and respect for fellow passengers matter," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The incident drew criticism from some social media users, particularly over the alleged disregard for cabin crew instructions while the seatbelt sign was on. Others treated the incident humorously, comparing the behaviour to that seen on a local train.

Responding to comments on his post, Choudhary said he had tried to raise the issue with the cabin crew. He clarified that he had no objection to passengers eating during the flight but was concerned about their behaviour and alleged disregard for safety instructions. He also said the cabin crew appeared to have difficulty getting the passengers to sit down. According to him, one crew member indicated that the passengers were not listening to their instructions.

The video has since gained traction online, with users debating whether the passengers' behaviour was merely disruptive or also raised concerns about flight safety. One user wrote, "The passengers must be give a travel Ban atleast for 3 months for not following cabin safety rules."

Another said, "The food smell in closed cabin, why coudnt they eat at airport when came 3 hour earlier ,just to flex eating in cabin."