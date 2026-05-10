Indian Woman Rejects WFH Job Over Mandatory Webcam Surveillance: "Hiring Humans Or Robots"

An Indian woman has sparked a viral conversation online after revealing why she turned down a work-from-home job offer over the company's strict employee surveillance policies. The woman named Gurleen said the company informed her during the interview process that employees were required to keep their webcams switched on throughout the workday. She was also told that the system would capture screenshots of her computer every 10 minutes to monitor productivity and efficiency.

Gurleen said the level of monitoring felt invasive and compared it to "torture," arguing that such intense micromanagement would make it difficult for employees to grow professionally. She questioned whether companies wanted to hire people or simply treat workers like machines. According to her, remote work is meant to offer flexibility and autonomy, not a work culture that feels even more restrictive than a physical office environment.

"I recently gave a job interview, and one of their policies is just stuck in my head. It was all going well. There is a work-from-home role in which they wanted to keep a track of our work," she said in the video.

"And on top of that, they will take your screenshots of working. Every 10 minutes, bro, I can't even sit still for 10 minutes. And work from home should be flexible. I understand that productivity and tracking efficiency is very important, but like this, it feels more like torture to me," she added.

"Hiring Humans or Robots!?" the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Her post quickly gained traction online, triggering a wider debate around workplace privacy, productivity tracking, and the rise of "bossware" in remote jobs. Many users supported her decision, saying excessive surveillance creates anxiety and distrust rather than improving productivity. Several argued that constant monitoring can make work-from-home roles feel more stressful than traditional office jobs.

Others, however, defended employee-tracking tools, saying companies use them to prevent moonlighting and ensure accountability in remote work setups where managers cannot directly supervise employees.