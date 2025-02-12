Chandrababu Naidu's Big WFH Push In Andhra, Focus On Women Professionals

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to encourage 'Work From Home', especially for women, to ensure a better work-life balance for professionals, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said. In a post on X, Mr Naidu today said initiatives encouraging work-from-home will foster greater participation of women in the workforce.

"Andhra Pradesh is planning "Work From Home" in a big way, especially for women. First, I would like to extend greetings to all women and girls in STEM on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Today, we celebrate their achievements and commit ourselves to providing them equal and full access to growth opportunities in these fields," Mr Naidu said in the post.

"Now, returning to the headline - As we know, work landscape underwent a shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. With technology readily available to scale, 'Work From Home' gained prominence. Concepts such as remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) can empower businesses and employees alike to create flexible, productive work environments," he said. "Such initiatives can help us strike a better work-life balance as well. We plan to harness these trends to drive meaningful change in AP. The Andhra Pradesh IT & GCC Policy 4.0 is a game-changing step in that direction. We're offering incentives for developers to create IT office spaces in every city/town/mandal and supporting IT/GCC firms to generate employment at the grassroots."

"I'm confident these initiatives will foster greater workforce participation, especially of women professionals, who will benefit through flexible remote/hybrid work options," Mr Naidu said.

Work-from-home mode became the mainstay for most industries after the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to stay indoors. After the pandemic, many companies shifted back to work-from-office mode. Some, however, have continued with the work-from-home or hybrid modes.