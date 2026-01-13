Indian Techie With 5 Years Experience Quitting Industry: 'AI Has Gotten Good'

An Indian techie with five years of experience has gone viral on social media after claiming that they were planning to quit the industry for good due to artificial intelligence (AI) tools becoming increasingly efficient at their job. In a Reddit post titled, 'I am quitting software engineering, 5YOE in my mid twenties', the techie said they were planning to join a friend's photo and videography business.

"I am quitting software engineering primarily due to how good AI has gotten these days. Claude writes close to 70 per cent of all code in my company. Two years ago, it was so bad, and now it's too good. I can foresee a future where so many engineers are not needed," the techie wrote.

Explaining the decision, the techie said the use of AI will lead to more competition in an already competitive country. The work that engineers used to take days to accomplish can be done within a day by AI, which will 'definitely' lead to mass layoffs, they added.

"I am not saying SWE is done, just saying the head count is going to take a significant hit and competition is going to be brutally intense, not trying to fear monger, but the models have gotten pretty good pretty fast."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Mixed Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users agreed with the techie's assessment, while others said AI was definitely changing the landscape, but its impact may have been exaggerated.

"I have close to 10 years of experience and almost 15 years of programming experience, and am decent at what I do. I kinda agree with you," said one user, while another added: "Quitting is not the option actually, upskilling is, but at the end of the day, it's to each their own."

A third commented: "Bro, I haven't even started my journey and this (AI) has gotten way too good :( What should soon-to-be graduates like me do?"

A fourth said: "A lot of folks think that AI will take jobs, which is true to some extent but not for majority of the SWE roles. It's there to help us boost our productivity and be better at it."