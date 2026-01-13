Foreigner Highlights Five Things India Does Better Than France

A foreigner has gone viral on social media after revealing five things that India does better than France. In a now-viral Instagram post titled, 'Things India does better than France', the user named Freldaway showcased five aspects of Indian life that she admires, based on her experience residing in the country. Her post highlighted the warm hospitality of Indians toward outsiders, contrasting it with her experiences in France, and praised India's tasty and affordable street food culture, among others.

"As a French girl who's moved to India for work - here are five things I think India is doing better than France!!" the woman captioned the accompanying video.

She highlighted that India had tasty, varied and affordable street food options readily available everywhere. Apart from the food, people always had a little chat while eating the food, which made it a good social outing.

The woman praised Indian jewellery maximalism, stating that she loved the jhumkas, bangles, rings and necklaces. "They are just so colourful and fashionable, obsessed," she wrote.

The woman highlighted the convenience of using sleeper AC buses in India. "The country is so well-connected. If you have time, don't fly, just travel around this way, you'll see gorgeous landscapes from a comfortable lil' bed."

The French woman applauded the hair genetics of Indians, adding that everyone could easily find a spot in a shampoo commercial.

As for hospitality, the woman said she will 'never not be' impressed by the kindness and hospitality Indians had shown to her during her journey. "I always feel extremely welcomed! I wish France was as kind and open-hearted towards foreigners," she wrote.

'Wonderful Country India'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 2.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded the woman for highlighting the positive side of India.

"I love how people observe in the Indian culture and appreciate it so well," said one user, while another added: "It's so nice to hear something lovely being said about my wonderful country India. Thank you."

A third commented: "Night buses are the best! France was my favourite country until India came into my life. We have a lot to learn. India, I love you!!!"

A fourth said: "Yes so true. India is so rich in culture and diversity but the politicians are ruining it by bringing hatred among the people. So much money is being wasted on unnecessary things when India has the true power to become a beautifully developed country with all the basic needs."