Shocking Video Shows Moment Honduran Lawmaker Is Struck By Explosive During Interview

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a Honduran opposition leader being attacked by an explosive projectile that was hurled at her near the National Congress on Thursday (Jan 8). Lawmaker Gladis Aurora Lopez was talking to media representatives when the object exploded centimetres from her head.

The conservative National Party alleged the device was thrown by members of the ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) as tensions remain high following the country's disputed presidential election.

“The National Party of Honduras condemns all acts of political violence that threaten the life, integrity, and democratic institutions of the country,” the party said in a statement, whilst demanding an independent investigation to identify the perpetrator.

Several pictures posted online in the aftermath of the explosion showed Lopez's jacket torn apart, revealing visible blood marks and bruising across her back.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

🚨#BREAKING: Watch wild footage as Congresswoman Gladys Aurora Lopez can be seen being struck by an explosive device on the head on the outskirts of Congress of Honduras pic.twitter.com/6o31syw5Hq — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 9, 2026

Tomas Zambrano, who leads the National Party's bloc in Congress, said Lopez suffered significant injuries and received immediate medical attention at the scene. She was transferred to a private hospital for treatment. The law enforcement agencies have not confirmed whether anyone else was also injured in the blast.

“The cowardly attack suffered by our colleague Gladis Aurora Lopez illustrates what Luis Redondo, Mel, LIBRE and 21st-century socialism represent: violence and more violence,” Zambrano said.

🚨🇭🇳HONDURAN OPPOSITION CONGRESSWOMAN HIT BY EXPLOSIVE OUTSIDE CONGRESS



Chaos erupted in Tegucigalpa today.



The National Party congresswoman Gladys Aurora López was struck by a thrown explosive device, a mortar-like firework bomb, as she arrived at the National Congress… pic.twitter.com/3o06zkcst4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 9, 2026

Antonio Cesar Rivera, a fellow conservative deputy, also condemned the attack and showed solidarity with the injured lawmaker.

“Today I speak not as a representative, but as a Honduran. I condemn with absolute firmness the cowardly attack against Gladis Aurora Lopez and I stand in solidarity with her," wrote Rivera.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the presidential elections that culminated in a disputed outcome. Last month, election officials declared National Party nominee Nasry Asfura the winner by a margin of less than one percentage point. However, centrist candidate Salvador Nasralla has challenged the outcome before the Electoral Justice Tribunal.