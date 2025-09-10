Indian Man Opens Up About Struggles In US: "They Don't Accept Us Here. I Want to Go Back"

An Indian man's heartfelt confession in the United States has gone viral, resonating with many. In a video captured by a customer during a DoorDash delivery, the man expressed his deep sadness and feeling of not being accepted in America. The man also shared his inner conflict between wanting to return to India and staying in the US for his family's sake.

The emotional video highlights the challenges faced by immigrants trying to build a life abroad. They often face challenges related to acceptance and identity.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | "4M In Bank But On Anxiety Meds": Techie's Blind Post Sparks Work Life Balance Debate

"I want to go back, sir. They don't accept us here. You are nice, you are talking, but they don't like to talk to immigrants. I am going to be a citizen, but my heart is sad," the man said.

"I have two daughters, my daughters are not going back. I am stuck. I want to leave the USA forever because if you are not happy somewhere and people are not accepting... But unfortunately, my daughters say they want to stay here. And my wife also doesn't want to leave."

The video shared on Instagram by the user named dontadoreyou went viral, with some users sharing their own stories of feeling unwelcome or struggling with identity and belonging in foreign countries.

Also Read | Hilarious Memes Target Apple After New Generation Of iPhone Launched

Social media reaction

"Stay Strong Uncle. I hope you find kinder people & they find you. You get to show your kids how wonderful Indian people truly are. Just like my parents did for me. I hope you get to visit home soon. There are bad apples but f them," one user wrote .

"Indian immigrants are one of the most peaceful and successful community in the world. Most of them are legal immigrants. They want to work and live a good life. They will govern refuge to those radical islamists but will not accept good people," another user wrote.

"Racism has to stop," a third user raised concerns.