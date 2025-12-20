Air India, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisories Amid Fog-Related Daisruptions

Both Air India and IndiGo, in an attempt to mitigate fog-related disruptions, such as reduced visibility that affects flight operations, issued travel advisories for passengers during the holiday season. The advisories requested passengers' patience as services returned to normal.

Air India, in its advisory on Friday, said it would remain vigilant and make every effort to mitigate fog-related disruptions. They said that they understand the importance of their passengers' travel plans, especially during this holiday season, and promised to work around the clock to minimise any inconvenience.

The airline said that as the weather department has forecasted dense fog conditions in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India, flight operations would likely be affected at Delhi, Amritsar (ATQ), Chandigarh (IXC), Lucknow (LKO), Varanasi (VNS), and Patna (PAT), with a ripple effect across the network.

Air India claimed that it has taken proactive measures to minimise disruptions and provided a link for reference.

#TravelAdvisory



Air India continues to remain vigilant and will make every effort to mitigate fog-related disruptions. We understand how important your travel plans are, especially during this holiday season, and we are working round the clock to minimise any inconvenience.



As… — Air India (@airindia) December 19, 2025

In the event of delays or cancellations, the airline said that its ground teams would remain available round the clock to assist guests and make alternative arrangements.

The advisory said that passengers booked on select flights during the fog window would continue to receive advance alerts under the 'FogCare initiative', with the option to change flights without additional payment or to seek a full refund without penalty.

They requested that thier guests check their flight status on thier official website before proceeding to the airport.

The airline thanked the passengers for their patience and understanding, and claimed that the safety and well-being of thier passsengers and crew remain its top priority.

Similarly, IndiGo, in its Friday travel advisory, informed passengers that dense fog across Chandigarh and Amritsar continued to significantly reduce visibility, affecting flights to and from these cities.

Through its official X handle, it posted, "Travel Advisory Dense fog across #Chandigarh #Amritsar continues to significantly reduce visibility, impacting flight operations to and from these cities. We recommend checking the latest flight status on our website or app before proceeding to the airport http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are working closely to resume regular services as soon as conditions improve. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and look forward to welcoming you on board once visibility improves."

Travel Advisory



Dense fog across #Chandigarh #Amritsar continues to significantly reduce visibility, impacting flight operations to and from these cities.



We recommend checking the latest flight status on our website or app before proceeding to the airport… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2025



The airline recommended that passengers check the latest flight status on its website or app before proceeding to the airport.

It stated that its teams are working closely to resume regular services as conditions improve.

The airline promised to board the passengers once visibility improves.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)